Christina Aguilera showed off her bare bottom in the bathtub (PHOTO)

Christina Aguilera warmed up for Halloween with a provocative photo from the bathtub. The 45-year-old singer posted a shot on Instagram in which she poses naked in dim lighting, her breasts covered with ghost emojis.

Her platinum blonde hair is swept to one side and partially obscures her face as she takes a picture of her reflection with her phone. Aguilera captioned the photo: "Last looks before xtinaween," along with a few Halloween-related emojis.

The photo did not leave her followers indifferent. One of them wrote: “It was not an earthquake, I just fell to my knees“. Another described the singer as „the moment, an icon and a star“, while a third commented: „Xtina is on fire“.

The publication comes after a series of public appearances in which Christina Aguilera once again opted for bold looks. Earlier in October, she attended the second edition of an event on the occasion of National PrEP Day in Los Angeles. Then the singer appeared in a transparent black outfit decorated with crosses, a lace bra, leather shorts and high boots.

Earlier, Aguilera returned to iconic moments from her career. The singer revived the hit “Lady Marmalade“ on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its release for an advertising campaign for a cosmetic product.

In an interview with Glamour, she also spoke about her long-standing interest in her body. “I have the maturity to no longer care about your opinion“, said Christina Aguilera, adding that other people's assessments of her are not her responsibility.