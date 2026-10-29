The investigation into the death of actress Hayden Panettiere has ended, and police in Greenville, South Carolina, have ruled it an accident following an overdose. Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of 36 after being found unconscious in an Airbnb-style apartment.

„Based on the medical examiner's report and the results of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere's death has been ruled an accident. The Greenville Police Department has closed its investigation,” a police spokesman told Page Six.

What the toxicology report found

In September, the Greenville County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a combination of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. An autopsy found no injuries that contributed to the death. The overdose was ruled a homicide before the police investigation was officially closed.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Panettiere was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 p.m. She was found unconscious on a sofa bed by her partner, Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach. Before 911 was called, two doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, were administered and CPR was initiated. Emergency crews also attempted to revive her.

Suspected narcotics, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence. Brian Hickerson was sleeping in another room when the actress was found, according to the report.

Actress has been open about addiction

Panetier's father, Skip Panettiere, told investigators that his daughter spent two to three weeks at a rehabilitation center in Malibu and was released just weeks before her death. He said she had struggled with addiction since her early 20s, and the problems were exacerbated by postpartum depression.

Panetier talks about addiction, postpartum depression and the abuse she experienced in her memoir, “This Is Me: A Look Back,” published in May. She gained international fame for her role as Claire Bennett in “Heroes” and as country singer Juliette Barnes in “Nashville.” Her film credits include “Memories of the Titans,” “Frozen” and several installments of the “Scream” series.

A private memorial service was held in Malibu on September 19, attended by about 150 of the actress’s family, friends and former colleagues.