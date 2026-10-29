Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Return to 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed her return as Katniss Everdeen in the new film “The Hunger Games: Reaper's Rise“. However, the actress missed the production's London premiere, which took place on Wednesday.

Lawrence spoke about her participation in the episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy“, published the same day. “It was incredible. It was so crazy because the crew was the same“, she said, noting that she worked with familiar cameramen and crew members again.

Especially emotional for her was meeting Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson. Hutcherson reprises his role as Peeta Mellark, and Harrelson returns as Haymitch Abernathy. “Josh and I wouldn't go to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful“, Jennifer Lawrence said.

The actress also joked about Harrelson's behavior on set: “Woody obviously came in through my hotel room window without an invitation, because it wouldn't be the same if he had respected the boundaries and used the door.“

The confirmation of Jennifer Lawrence's return came just hours after the London premiere of “Harvest Sunrise“, which she did not attend. Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes and other actors from the new film walked the red carpet.

The production is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins and takes place 24 years before the events of the first film “The Hunger Games“. The story follows Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Centennial. The young Haymitch is played by Joseph Zada.

“Harvest Rising“ will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026. This will be Lawrence's first appearance as Katniss since “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2”, released in 2015.

Jennifer Lawrence first spoke publicly about the possibility of returning to the role in 2023. In an interview with Variety, she responded affirmatively when asked if she would play Katniss again. “Oh, my God – "totally!" the actress said at the time. She added that she would "100 percent" return if the character were to be a part of her life again.

Lawrence played Katniss in four films in the series between 2012 and 2015.