Shakira has a boyfriend 12 years her junior?

Colombian superstar Shakira is at the center of persistent rumors of a new romantic relationship. According to Spanish journalist Jordi Martin, the 49-year-old singer has become close with former NBA basketball player Serge Ibaka, who is 37 years old.

The information was spread in early October on the TV show El Gordo y La Flaca. Martin claims that several independent sources from the two's entourage have confirmed their relationship. According to him, a person from Shakira's team shared that the singer seems particularly excited about her new acquaintance.

The speculation intensified after Ibaka's appearance at several concerts of Shakira's large-scale concert series in Madrid. The former basketball player was also in the audience on September 25, and according to Spanish media the two were spotted together off stage as well. Photos of them together also appeared on social networks, which further fueled the rumors.

Shakira recebele os jogadores de basketball Serge Ibaka e Mamadou N'Diaye nos bastistores de seu show nesta segunda (20) e ficou parecendo uma bonequinha do lado deles. Vocêesabiam que a loba só tem 1.57m? 🐺 https://t.co/XU9BBYAdQt — Nazaré Amarga (@NazareAmarga) July 22, 2026

Jordi Martin also claims that Shakira and Ibaka traveled together on a private jet from Madrid to Paris during Fashion Week. However, this information has not been independently confirmed, and neither the singer nor the athlete have publicly commented on the alleged relationship.

The rumors arise against the backdrop of the successful world tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, with which Shakira returned to the big concert stages. In September and October, she performed a series of concerts in Madrid, including a closing show on October 12 with the participation of guest stars such as Maluma, Beele and Danny Martin. The performances were organized at a specially built concert facility with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators.

Shakira's alleged new man is a well-known name in world sports. Born in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, Serge Ibaka spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks. His greatest club success came in 2019, when he became an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors.

Serge Ibaka is known for his impressive defensive skills and was named to the league's All-Defensive Team three times. After receiving Spanish citizenship in 2011, he became part of the Spanish national team, with which he won the European title that year and a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012. He later continued his career in Europe, including with the teams of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

A curious detail of his biography is that in addition to basketball, Ibaka is involved in fashion and cooking. He created his own online cooking show How Hungry Are You?, in which he meets famous athletes and celebrities, challenging them to try unusual dishes.

For Shakira, a possible new relationship would be another significant change in her personal life after her split from former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in 2022. The two were together for more than a decade and have two sons, Milan and Sasha. After the split, the singer moved with her children to Miami and focused on her music and international career.

In recent years, her name has been linked to various famous men, but she herself avoids commenting on speculation about her personal life.