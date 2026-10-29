Iron discipline: Victoria Beckham has been eating the same meal for 25 years

Variety has long been a must on Victoria Beckham's table. The main dish, from which she almost never deviates, is baked fish with steamed vegetables. According to her husband David Beckham, this regime has been going on for 25 years.

„Unfortunately, I am married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I have known her, she has only eaten baked fish and steamed vegetables and very rarely deviates from that“, says the former footballer in the podcast „River Cafe Table 4“ in 2022.

Victoria Beckham responded to his words by clarifying that he presented her as boring, while according to her it was mostly about discipline. Her daily menu also includes avocados, nuts and fish, which she defines as sources of healthy fats.

Her favorite comfort food is far simpler: a slice of plain wholemeal bread with salt. Some time ago, she said that she ate more fruit, but reduced the amount because it sometimes makes her bloated.

“I am extreme in everything I do – whether it's eating, exercising, drinking or giving up alcohol“, Victoria Beckham said in an interview with Vogue Australia.

Her regimen starts before breakfast. Victoria Beckham has said that she first takes three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, then drinks a glass of hot water with lemon and a few coffees. She also associates coffee with her training preparation.

There is also room for pleasures in her menu. Beckham lists a few glasses of red wine as her treat, and tequila is among her favorite drinks.

Her diet has similarities to the Mediterranean model, which emphasizes vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, and unsaturated fats. However, this does not mean that the designer's menu is a universal diet or medical recommendation.

David Beckham says he only remembers one occasion when his wife tasted food from his plate. It happened during her pregnancy with their daughter Harper.

“It was one of my favorite dinners. I can't remember what the dish was, but I know she hasn't had it since,“ he jokes.

Victoria Beckham has also shared that she doesn't like butter or sauces in her dishes. That's why baked fish and steamed vegetables remain a constant combination on her menu - a simple choice that has become one of the most recognizable details of the former spice girl's daily life.