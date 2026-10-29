Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint while with Kanye in Uganda

Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint while on a trip to Uganda with her then-husband Kanye West in October 2018. This is according to biographer Jonathan van Meter in his book “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future“, released on October 27, 2026.

The story is based on the words of Farnaz Farjam, executive producer of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, who was part of the crew during the trip. According to her, the filming took place in a remote location when Kanye became suspicious and tense.

“He basically convinced the local police that there were people trying to drug him, and they came with guns drawn. He had them search all the rooms“, van Meter writes, relaying Farjam's account.

The biographer further points out that at one point “one of the officers held a gun to Kim's head“. Farjam described the incident as “extremely tense“ and said that she eventually chartered a private jet to get the TV crew out of the country.

Kardashian and West visited Uganda in October 2018, handing out Yeezy sneakers to Ugandan children and meeting with President Yoweri Museveni. The trip took place during a period that Van Meter describes as a moment when the relationship between the two reached a “point of no return”.

Farjam has stated that she has forgiven Kanye West for what happened because, according to her, he lives with bipolar disorder and was in a manic state at the time.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began their relationship in 2012, got engaged in October 2013, and married in Florence in May 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the divorce and joint custody agreement were finalized in November 2022.

The couple have four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In the book, Kim Kardashian also talks about her concerns about the father of her children, emphasizing that she tries to maintain a positive image of Kanye in front of them.