Recipe of the day: Baked plums with honey and cinnamon

Required products:

prunes - 1 kg

honey - 80 g

butter - 30 g

orange - 1 pc.

cinnamon - 1 tsp.

ground ginger - 1/2 tsp.

cloves - 4 pcs.

water - 50 ml

salt - 1 pinch

Preparation method:

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees without a fan. Wash and dry the plums, then cut each one slightly on one side up to the pit. Arrange the fruit in a wide baking tray with the cut side up. Leave the pits in during baking to help the plums maintain their integrity.

Finely grate the orange peel, without touching the white part. Squeeze out about 60 milliliters of juice. Mix the honey with the orange juice, water, cinnamon, ginger and salt. If it is hard, it can be warmed briefly over low heat, without the mixture boiling.

Bake the plums until slightly wrinkled

The honey mixture is poured over the fruit. Small pieces of butter, orange peel and cloves are distributed on top. The pan is gently shaken to ensure that the liquid reaches all the plums.

The baking continues for 25 to 30 minutes. After the first 15 minutes, the fruits are watered with the juices that have collected at the bottom. They are ready when they soften and wrinkle slightly, but still retain their shape.

After removing, the plums remain in the pan for another 10 minutes. During this time, the butter, honey and fruit juice combine in an aromatic pink-red sauce. The dessert is served warm, with the cloves removed beforehand. When serving, it should be borne in mind that the stones remain in the fruit.

The leftovers can be stored for up to 3 days in a well-sealed container in the refrigerator. Baked plums are suitable for a standalone dessert, and the sauce can also be used to flavor yogurt, vanilla ice cream, or other fruit base.

Source: gotvach.bg