Game of Thrones star takes shelter in Kiev metro overnight amid air raid warning (PHOTOS)

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent the night in a Kiev metro station with residents of the Ukrainian capital as the city was under threat from Russian missile and drone strikes. The footage, taken by “Reuters“ was taken on October 28.

The star, known for his role as Jamie Lannister in the TV series “Game of Thrones“, was photographed lying on a cot in the station. He is wearing a blue UNDP sweatshirt, pants with pockets and black sneakers. Next to him are his green backpack and a black bag with personal belongings, and temporary tents are set up on the platform for people who sought shelter.

“I spent the night in the Kiev metro. It was a pretty tough night“, Coster-Waldau wrote on Instagram.

In a subsequent post, he emphasized that for him it was just one night, while for thousands of Ukrainians, taking shelter is a necessity during shelling. The actor called for continued support for the civilian population and compliance with international rules.

Nikolai Coster-Waldau is in Ukraine as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. In a video released, he explains that his goal is to draw attention to the country and not let the international community forget that it needs help.

“They are doing remarkably well, but they need the help of the international community, especially now that winter is approaching,“ the actor says.

Air alerts in Kiev were at the red level for three consecutive days — from October 27 to 29. Coster-Waldau also shared an image of the emergency signals in the capital.

His visit is intended to draw attention to the daily life of Ukrainian civilians who use the metro as a shelter during airstrikes. Ukrainian media outlet “Hromadske“ also reported that the actor spent the night in the Kiev metro and was in the country to remind people of the need for international support.

Nikolai Coster-Waldau starred in all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones“, which aired between 2011 and 2019, and has two nominations for the “Emmy“ award for supporting actor in a drama series — in 2018 and 2019. He has been a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016, and his work is related to topics such as climate change and gender equality.