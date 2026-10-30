Last news in Fakti
Новини
Curious »
Ian McKellen Says Goodbye to Close Friend Patrick Stewart

Ian McKellen Says Goodbye to Close Friend Patrick Stewart

The actors have been close friends since the 1970s and worked together on the X-Men and stage

Oct 30, 2026 17:58 72

Ian McKellen Says Goodbye to Close Friend Patrick Stewart - 1
Sybina Andreeva Sybina Andreeva Author at Fakti.bg

“He wore his heart on his sleeve” - that's how Ian McKellen described Patrick Stewart in an emotional tribute following the actor's death at age 86.

Patrick Stewart died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, the news was confirmed by his longtime publicist Kelly Bush Novak.

According to Novak, the actor had gone through “a short and difficult period” of suffering from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. He was surrounded by his wife Sunny Ozel, family and friends in his final days.

A friendship that began in the theatre

McKellen and Stewart met as young actors at the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1970s. They didn't initially star in the same productions, but they gradually developed one of the most recognisable friendships in British theatre and film.

„He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him someone you could rely on, admire and in my case – to love“, wrote Ian McKellen.

In his text, he also recalled a conversation with the future Captain Picard when Stewart was offered a leading role in “Star Trek“. McKellen was worried that his friend might abandon his stage career in Britain for Hollywood. Stewart nevertheless took the risk – a decision that made him an international star.

From Shakespeare to Captain Picard

Patrick Stewart became world famous as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation“, and later returned to the character in the series “Star Trek: Picard“. Another of his iconic roles is Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men“ series, where he played alongside McKellen, who played Magneto, between 2000 and 2014.

However, his career began and developed long before his screen success. Patrick Stewart played in works by Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. He starred with Ian McKellen in “The Waste Lands“ and Waiting for Godot on stages in London, New York and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Their friendship extends beyond the stage. McKellen officiated at Stewart's wedding to singer Sunny Ozell on September 7, 2013. The two actors were knighted by the British Crown - McKellen in 1991, Stewart in 2010.

In his final film role, Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: The Rise of Doctor Doom. The film is scheduled for release in December 2026, making it his final appearance on the big screen.