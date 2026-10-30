The guitar that George Michael appears with in the music video for the hit "Faith" has sold for 234,480 British pounds, or approximately $240,000. The instrument found a buyer at the auction "Faith & Fame: A Personal George Michael Collection", organized by the British auction house Sworders.

The bid was won by an anonymous buyer from the United Kingdom who participated online. The price significantly exceeds the preliminary estimate of 60,000 to 120,000 British pounds. According to data published by the “London Standard“, the final amount includes buyer's fees.

The instrument sold is a Gretsch Synchromatic 160 from around 1940. George Michael used it in the 1987 video for “Faith“, making the song one of the most recognizable moments from the beginning of his solo career.

In the video, the singer is wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses, and the guitar is part of his image as a rock and roll artist. Michael later presents the instrument to his personal assistant Siobhan Bailey.

The guitar was one of 32 lots included in Bailey's collection. Other items include photographs, concert programs, tour dates, gold and platinum discs, letters and archival materials related to George Michael and Wham! All items have been sold.

Siobhan Bailey worked with George Michael for over 20 years and died in 2014 at the age of 56 from natural causes. She and her husband Ian Belcher were in the process of divorcing, but were still legally married at the time of her death. Bailey left no will and the items became Belcher's property.

Bailey's brother Gerard told the BBC that his sister wanted the items to remain for her nieces and nephews. He described the sale as “completely unethical“ and said Bailey “would be horrified at the prospect of the auction being held in her name and her personal, expensive belongings being sold to the highest bidder“.

The family requested that the auction be stopped or held in the name of Belcher, rather than the deceased assistant. According to the “London Standard“ Sworders stated: “We are not in a position to comment on a family dispute, but such disagreements are not uncommon in the auction business.“ The auction house added that the ownership of the collection was not in question.

The sale closed with the realization of all lots, with the guitar from “Faith“ turned out to be the most expensive item in the collection.