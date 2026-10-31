Train derails after bear collision in Japan

A passenger train has partially derailed after a collision with a brown bear on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The incident occurred on October 30 at around 10:50 p.m. local time on the Soya Line, between Teshio-Nakagawa and Toykanbetsu stations, while the “Sarobets 3“ express was traveling from Asahikawa to Wakanai.

According to JR Hokkaido, the train consisted of four carriages. The bear fell under the lead carriage, and its first wheel derailed on the right side in the direction of travel. In the early hours after the collision, the company was unable to confirm the safety of the scene, as the animal could still be alive.

“There were no injuries among passengers or crew,“ JR Hokkaido said. There were 32 passengers and crew on board. Due to darkness and the danger of getting out around the train, passengers remained in the carriages throughout the night of October 30-31.

Inspection with a hunter

At around 6:30 a.m. on October 31, railway company officials began inspecting the train and track with a hunter. The inspection confirmed that the bear had been trapped under the carriage and that a wheel had derailed. After the initial operations were completed, the 32 passengers were taken away by taxis organized by JR Hokkaido.

Due to the incident, traffic between Otoinepu and Wakanai has been suspended for the entire day. Some trains between Otoinepu and Nayoro have also been canceled, and there is currently no announced date for the full restoration of traffic. The company is yet to determine the schedule for the coming days after assessing the condition of the train and the line.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission in Japan has decided to send two investigators. They will check the circumstances surrounding the collision and the derailment of the lead car.

Sources: htb.co.jp, fnn.jp, kumanichi.com