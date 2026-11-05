Good Omen: Rare White Sparrows Filmed in Voden Forest

Four white sparrows have been spotted in Voden Forest in Ludogorie. The birds were filmed during patrols by Stoyan Bavev, a specialist from the team of the Voden-Iri Hisar State Hunting Reserve, NOVA reported.

The photos and video show a group of sparrows with unusually light plumage. According to NOVA, the white colour is due to a rare genetic mutation in which the feathers lack the pigmentation normally found in the species. Bavev counted four specimens.

The appearance of the white birds is perceived as a good omen in folk beliefs. The unusual sighting was made in an area extending near the village of Ostrovo in Razgrad Province.

The Voden-Iri Hisar State Hunting Reserve includes two large forest areas with a total area of 15,000 hectares. It is one of the few places in the country where European bison live. The area is also known for its population of red deer. In 1988, a world record for a trophy of this species was recorded there, which, according to published information, remains unbeaten.