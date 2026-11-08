Miroslav and Dr. Pekin reach the semifinals of “Games of Will”

Miroslav Velikov and Dr. Katrin Pekin qualified for the semifinals of LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars in “Games of Will”. The two won the final qualifying battle against Alexa Erski and Desislava Sapundzhieva and remained among the contenders for the €20,000 prize. NOVA reported that Miroslav and Dr. Pekin reached the next stage after a turnaround in the dynamic competition.

The Purple duo took an early lead but lost it after Desislava Sapundzhieva struggled with some of the elements on the course. Miroslav Velikov and Dr. Katrin Pekin made up the deficit and reached the final logic puzzle first. They solved it before their opponents, securing the final spot in the semifinals.

Who the other semifinalists are

In the next stage, Miroslav and Dr. Pekin will face two other pairs. One consists of sixth-season winner Martin Kanev and finalist Nikoleta. The other features the winner of “Sesame: Tournaments of Will” Svetlin Mitev and the third-season bronze medalist Vanya Zapryanova.

Alexa Erski, champion of the fourth season, and Desislava Sapundzhieva, a finalist in the seventh season, were eliminated from the all-star competition after losing the decisive battle. Reigning champion Miroslav Velikov continues his participation alongside Dr. Katrin Pekin, who stood out with her strategic play on the show.

Yoanna received a secret immunity

Student Yoanna from the Hurricanes tribe also took part in the all-star clash. She correctly predicted the winner and earned the right to use a secret immunity next week.

The battles in the Wild North continue on November 9 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA. The two teams will then compete for the Residence.

Sources: nova.bg, dariknews.bg