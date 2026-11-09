Who Is Irena – the Beautiful Sister of Singer Maria

While Maria has been one of the recognizable names in folk music for years, her younger sister Irena prefers a life away from the spotlight. The two are three years apart, and Irena is described as a green-eyed woman with legs measuring 1.20 meters in length.

Irena maintains a close relationship with the singer, but does not seek popularity and rarely appears in public. A few years ago, she returned to Bulgaria together with her two children.

She works with children's goods

Irena works in the private sector, with her job related to children's goods. Unlike her famous sister, she did not choose a career in the public eye and does not cultivate a public image.

Maria is close both to her sister and to their mother. The singer often shows the importance of family in her life, including through moments with her daughter Maraya and Irena's two children.

The family bond between the two sisters remains strong, even though one is constantly in the spotlight while the other prefers her private space.

Source: hotarena.net