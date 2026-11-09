“Small Moments. A Big Connection” Is the Motto of Father’s Week

Father’s Week will take place from November 9 to 15 under the motto “Small Moments. A Big Connection.” The initiative is part of the national “Being a Father” campaign, organized by the Parents Association.

The message highlights the everyday situations in which the bond between father and child is built. According to the organizers, closeness does not depend only on grand gestures and special occasions, but also on time spent together in ordinary activities.

Schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions and partner organizations can take part in the initiative. They can organize creative workshops, games, meetings, family challenges and other events focused on communication between fathers and children.

For children, the most important thing is to feel that we are there for them – that we listen to them, that we are interested in their world, and that we can laugh and discover new things together.

This is what David Kyuranov, coordinator of the national “Being a Father” campaign, says. In his words, fathers do not need to be perfect; they simply need to be present in their children’s lives.

They do not need to be perfect. They simply need to be there for their children.

For the initiative, the Parents Association has published a guide called “The Suitcase.” It includes suggestions for shared activities, interviews with fathers, invitations, a special card for fathers and practical guidelines for organizing events.

Source: bta.bg