Recipe of the Day: Syrupy Pumpkin with Walnuts – a Turkish Autumn Dessert

Ingredients:

cleaned pumpkin - 1 kg;

sugar - 500 g;

water - 80 ml;

lemon juice - 1 tbsp;

walnut kernels - 80 g.

Method:

Peel the pumpkin, remove the seeds and fibrous part, and cut it into large rectangular pieces of approximately equal thickness.

Arrange the pieces tightly in a single layer in a wide pot and sprinkle them with the sugar. Cover the pot and leave the pumpkin in a cool place for 8 hours. During this time, the sugar draws out the juice from the pumpkin, creating a natural syrup in the pot.

After resting, add the water and place the pot over medium heat. When the liquid begins to simmer gently, reduce the temperature. Cook the pumpkin for about 30 minutes with the lid slightly ajar, without stirring with a spoon, so that the softened pieces do not fall apart.

Add the lemon juice at the end of cooking. Continue cooking for another 10-15 minutes without the lid. The finished pumpkin should be tender when pierced and slightly translucent around the edges, while retaining its shape. If necessary, shake the pot gently so that the syrup coats all the pieces.

Cooling is part of the preparation

After removing it from the heat, leave the pumpkin to cool in the syrup. This allows the pieces to absorb more of the sweet liquid, while the syrup thickens slightly. Coarsely chop the walnuts and, if desired, warm them for 2-3 minutes in a dry pan, without allowing them to darken too much.

Transfer the cooled pieces to shallow plates, pour over the syrup and sprinkle with the walnuts. The dessert can be served at room temperature or chilled. It can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. The recipe makes 6 servings, with the stated nutritional value being approximately 465 kilocalories per serving.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg