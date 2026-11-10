Timberlake dispels rumors: The song “What Goes Around” was not written for Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake has dispelled long-standing rumors that his hit “What Goes Around… Comes Around” was written for Britney Spears. The singer said that the 2006 song was inspired by the personal story of a close friend who had gone through a breakup.

Timberlake discussed the song’s origins in Complex’s “Re-Rank” series, dedicated to the most important songs of his career. According to him, his friend told him about the breakup, after which the singer asked whether he could use the story for a song.

“Maybe I should dispel a rumor at this point that has been circulating forever – this is not a personal story from my life. It’s actually a personal story of a friend, and I asked for permission to use it,” Timberlake said.

The singer added that he wrote the song in about 20 minutes. It was included on the album “FutureSex/LoveSounds”, released in 2006.

The rumor was linked to Spears’ breakup

For years, fans assumed that the lyrics of “What Goes Around… Comes Around” were connected to the end of Timberlake’s relationship with Spears. Speculation intensified because of the period when the singer broke up with Kevin Federline, as well as the public interest in the relationship between the two pop stars.

Timberlake, however, clarified that this particular song does not tell his personal story. The revelation removes one of the most persistent interpretations surrounding the hit, but it does not change the fact that another of his iconic songs is directly connected to Britney Spears.

“Cry Me a River” remains the breakup song

Timberlake confirmed that “Cry Me a River”, released in 2002, was inspired by the end of his relationship with Spears. The song came out after their breakup and was long viewed as his musical response to what had happened between them.

Thus, the singer draws a clear distinction between the two songs: “Cry Me a River” is connected to his personal life, while “What Goes Around… Comes Around” originated from the story of a friend. The details were presented as part of a conversation about the creation of the songs and their place in his music career.

Sources: marica.bg, complex.com