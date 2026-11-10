Vanyo Alexiev’s ex-partner is selling her luxury items, including a €94,302 watch

A Chopard watch worth €94,302 and 11 designer handbags are among the luxury items Tsveti Vasileva has listed for sale. She is the former partner of transport entrepreneur Vanyo Alexiev, who is associated with the “Biomet” company.

The watch is described as being in very good condition. The accessory features a multicolored bezel, gold-tone and steel elements, and a pink strap. According to information published by Weekend newspaper, its original price was €108,170.

11 designer handbags are also on offer

Vasileva has also listed 11 expensive handbags for sale. The price of each one is between €1,000 and €2,000. More clothes and accessories have been posted on another platform, with some of them offered at prices close to those of new items.

The listings have been published on platforms for the sale of second-hand designer goods. The reports do not specify a particular reason for Vasileva’s decision to part with her possessions. Nor has the claim that all the accessories on offer were gifts from Alexiev been confirmed.

The sale has prompted comments about whether it is a matter of making room in the wardrobe or a need for additional funds.

Their relationship lasted more than a decade

Vanyo Alexiev and Tsveti Vasileva were a couple for more than 10 years. During their relationship, the two often featured in stories about a luxurious lifestyle and expensive possessions. After their breakup, part of Vasileva’s wardrobe is now being offered on the second-hand market.

Sources: hotarena.net, flagman.bg