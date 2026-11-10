Meghan Markle Drops Out of European Parliament Speech, Prince Harry to Speak Alone

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels, but the Duchess of Sussex will not deliver the planned joint speech on child safety online. She nevertheless accompanied her husband at the unveiling of the “Lost Screen” installation.

Meghan and Harry entered the building holding hands. She was wearing a long dark coat and did not answer journalists’ questions about her condition or the situation involving her father.

A spokesperson for the duchess confirmed that she would travel with Harry to Brussels and accompany him at the event, but would not speak. The decision was made following the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan’s father.

“She is simply not emotionally strong enough to speak publicly at the moment,” a source quoted by The Daily Telegraph said.

Harry to Speak Alone About Child Safety

Initially, the two were supposed to deliver a keynote address lasting between 15 and 20 minutes. Now the speech will be given by Harry alone. It is expected to focus on protecting children online and not address the case involving Thomas Markle Sr.

Later, the prince will also take part in the “From Promises to Action: Building a Digital Future for Children” panel. The discussion will address measures for a safer online environment. Questions from the audience will be allowed, but journalists will not be permitted to ask questions.

Also attending the event are European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio López-Istúriz, who is the first vice-president of the Child Rights Group.

First Public Appearance Since Allegations Against Her Father

This is Meghan’s first public appearance since the allegations against 82-year-old Thomas Markle Sr. He has been accused of possessing child sexual abuse material after FBI agents seized materials from two storage units in Los Angeles.

After appearing in court, Markle Sr. was released on bail, placed under house arrest and fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet. The allegations are not proof of guilt, and the case is ongoing.

Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” by the claims against her father. The two have been estranged since before her wedding to Harry in 2018.

“Lost Screen” features smartphone-shaped light panels displaying images of children and young people who died after suffering harms linked to the online environment. Harry and Meghan first presented the temporary installation in New York in 2025.