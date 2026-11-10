A Change in bTV’s News Lineup: Kristina Gazieva Becomes an Anchor

Kristina Gazieva is becoming an anchor of bTV’s morning and lunchtime newscasts. She will present the news alongside Alex Donev, the television channel announced. The change is related to Polina Mechkueva’s temporary absence from the air for a happy personal reason.

Gazieva has more than 10 years of professional experience in television journalism. At bTV, she has worked as a reporter and author, and over the years has covered topics related to healthcare, education and social policy.

The journalist is a graduate of the Language High School in Blagoevgrad. She graduated in journalism from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, and then earned a master’s degree in “Journalism, Production and Finance” from the Higher School of Insurance and Finance. She specialized in journalism in Leipzig and Berlin.

Kristina Gazieva is also known to viewers as an author and producer of television content. In 2020, she created the “Rescued” series for the “120 Minutes” program, and at the beginning of 2023 she became an author and presenter of “This Saturday.” Since 2024, she has worked as a producer and author of reports and interviews for “120 Minutes,” as well as on content for special television studios.

In her new role, Gazieva will take over bTV News’ morning and lunchtime newscasts alongside Alex Donev. The information provided does not specify how long Polina Mechkueva will be absent.