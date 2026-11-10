Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Know Whether He Will Watch the “Harry Potter” Series

Daniel Radcliffe is not sure whether he will watch HBO’s new television series “Harry Potter.” The actor, who played the boy wizard in all eight films in the franchise, admitted that he hardly follows television productions.

“I don’t know if I’ll watch it, to be honest. I’ve already done a lot of “Harry Potter,” and I don’t watch any television either,” Radcliffe said in an interview with the Associated Press at the world premiere of the film “Steps” in New York. “Eight hours is a lot to watch,” he added, noting that he had not even watched popular series such as “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.”

A New Story with a New Cast

The series does not continue the film franchise but starts the story from the beginning. The first season will be titled “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and will consist of eight episodes. The premiere is scheduled for December 25, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

The role of Harry Potter has been given to Dominic McLaughlin. Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout will be Ron Weasley. The other cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Radcliffe Will Not Give the New Harry Any Advice

During the conversation, Radcliffe was also asked whether he had any advice for McLaughlin. His answer was no. “He’s doing fine. He doesn’t need any advice from me,” the actor said.

Radcliffe explained that he did not want his words to become a constant topic in interviews with his young successor. In his view, if he gave a specific recommendation, it could be repeated to McLaughlin throughout his entire media cycle. “I don’t want to haunt this poor kid in interviews,” Radcliffe said.

The new series is the first television adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s novels. Filming has begun in the United Kingdom, and the production is intended as a more detailed retelling of the books, divided into separate seasons.

Sources: thewrap.com, independent.co.uk, au.variety.com