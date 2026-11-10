A First for “The Farm”: Antoinette Pepe and Ivo Karamanski Jr. Leave After a Vote

An unprecedented turn of events marked the latest duel on “The Farm: Blood Is Not Water.” Antoinette Pepe and Ivo Karamanski Jr. left the farm not after losing on the arena, but following a decision by the other participants. The hotly contested battle against veterans Simona and Iveta ended in a complete tie, making it necessary for the first time this season to determine the winner of the duel by a vote, as stipulated by the show's rules in the event of a tied score.

For Pepe, this was her first encounter with the arena, which she had feared for a long time—to the point that she nearly quarrelled with her husband, Ivo Karamanski Jr. Despite her concerns, the influencer performed far better than she had expected. Although this was Simona and Iveta's third duel, both pairs demonstrated excellent skills and acquitted themselves well on the arena.

Through his participation, Ivo Karamanski Jr. also managed to fulfil an important personal mission—to show that people with physical disabilities can lead full lives in their everyday activities, including taking part in a television reality show with demanding challenges. From the moment he entered, he shared that his goal was also to motivate people in similar situations to be brave and throw themselves into new challenges without fear.

After several tense battles, the score reached 3:3, and in the final round the opponents had to test their knowledge in a quiz with questions about Bulgaria and farm life. In the last game, both Antoinette and Ivo, and Simona and Iveta, gave the same number of correct answers. This led to the unprecedented situation in which the remaining farmers had to decide by voting which pair would continue in the competition.

Quite predictably, the vote went in favour of Simona and Iveta, who have been on the show since the very beginning. Unlike them, Antoinette Pepe and Ivo Karamanski Jr. joined the game at a later stage, when the camps had already been formed. Still, Eti and her husband managed to make friends among the remaining participants. In the duel vote, Goran and Raya, as well as Violeta and her brother Nikolay, stood behind them.

However, Violeta has been surrounded by enormous tension in recent weeks. There are now hardly any people on the farm who manage to find common ground with her. Since returning to “The Farm,” she has not stopped developing conspiracy theories and criticising the behaviour of everyone around her. In front of selected fellow farmers, she repeatedly tried to impose her belief that Iveta was the puppet master pulling the strings of relationships and decisions on the farm. Ivo and Antoinette Pepe were among the few people Violeta considered her allies in the game. Following their elimination, she and her brother Nikolay will have to make the fateful decision whether to continue on their own against the others or make an effort to find common ground with them.

“The Farm” 10 continues with new challenges and increasingly difficult choices. Only two weeks remain until the finale, and another crucial moment awaits the farmers. Ivo and Eti must name the pair that will be the contender in the vote for the final Farmer of the Week of the season. Their choice could prove decisive for the outcome and the relationships between the participants ahead of the grand finale.