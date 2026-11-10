Billy Joel to Return to the Stage Despite Doctors’ Advice

Billy Joel has announced that he will return to the stage in December, despite doctors advising him not to perform concerts because of his health condition. The 77-year-old musician will appear at Florida Atlantic University on December 14 at an event dedicated to his music and life.

The program is titled “Billy Joel on Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers... and a Little Music.” It will include a conversation with the audience and a live performance. Access will be limited exclusively to students currently enrolled at Florida Atlantic University.

The appearance comes after a period during which Joel halted his concert activities. In May 2025, he canceled all upcoming tours after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. The condition is associated with a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull, which can put pressure on the brain and impair its function.

In September, the singer revealed that he had undergone brain surgery, during which a shunt was implanted. According to him, his memory, balance and ability to function improved after the procedure.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here,” Billy Joel said without hesitation.

Why doctors advised him not to sing

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Joel explained that doctors are concerned about the combination of loud sound, stage lighting, stress and physical exertion during a concert.

“What the neurologist told me is that every time I do a show, it’s as if I’m suffering a concussion,” the musician said.

He added that concerts could damage the nerves in his brain and lead to the loss of additional brain cells. That is why doctors recommended that he stop performing while he recovers.

Joel also said that he is not allowed to drive because of the hydrocephalus. For that reason, he has decided to sell his collection of more than 70 motorcycles.

The upcoming event at Florida Atlantic University has not been announced as a full-scale concert. It will combine a conversation with students and a short musical segment, remaining the singer’s only announced appearance following the doctors’ warnings.