The Newborn Baby of a Harry Potter Star Is Battling Serious Health Problems

Bonnie Wright’s newborn son has visited the hospital six times during the first five weeks of his life. The actress, known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, revealed that the baby is receiving treatment for a medical condition the family knew about before his birth.

“Our sweet little Aster has been in the hospital six times in his five weeks of life. He is receiving treatment for a condition we knew he would be born with. He is such a strong and calm baby,” Wright wrote.

The actress did not reveal the diagnosis or provide details about the treatment. Her words make clear only that the medical problem was known in advance and that the child is already undergoing the necessary procedures.

Wright expressed gratitude to the loved ones who are supporting the family during this period. They are helping care for three-year-old Elio, taking him to preschool, preparing food and keeping in touch with the parents.

“I feel truly lucky that we have such supportive family and friends,” the actress wrote. She added that “it’s possible to rely on our community” and urged people to call their friends when they need help.

Aster Sky Wright Lococo is the second child of Bonnie Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo. The boy was born at home on September 28, and the actress announced his arrival on October 17. The name Aster was inspired by the aster flower, which resembles a star.

Ten Years in the Role of Ginny Weasley

Bonnie Wright began her professional career in the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in 2001. She played the youngest sister in the Weasley family for ten years, through the final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” released in 2011.

After the series ended, Wright appeared in independent films and founded the production company BonBonLumiere. In 2022, she published the book “Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet,” and in recent years her work has also been connected with environmental initiatives.