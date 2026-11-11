Demi Moore at 64: From Sex Symbol to Hollywood Queen

On November 11, Demi Moore celebrates her 64th birthday. She was born in 1962 in Roswell, New Mexico, and began working as a model at the age of 16. A few years later, she took her first steps as an actress and gradually became one of the most recognizable faces in American cinema.

From Television Series to Major Breakthrough

Her first film role was in „Choices“ in 1981. She then appeared in the television series „General Hospital“, and in 1985 Moore starred in „St. Elmo’s Fire“ – the film that placed her among the young actors who would become symbols of 1980s American cinema.

Her real breakthrough came with „Ghost“ in 1990. In it, Moore played Molly Jensen – a woman who loses the man she loves but continues to feel his presence. The film, starring Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, became an international hit and earned the actress a Golden Globe nomination.

A Star with a Record Salary

Over the following decade, Demi Moore cemented her position with roles in „A Few Good Men“, „Indecent Proposal“ and „Disclosure“. In 1995, she negotiated a fee of $12.5 million for „Striptease“ – a sum that made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood at the time. The deal was also seen as a sign of the changing way leading women in the film industry negotiated their compensation.

Moore often chooses roles connected to ideas of female independence, power and the way the industry views women’s appearance. In 1991, her appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair while pregnant became one of the most discussed images in popular culture.

New Recognition with „The Substance“

After a series of film and television roles, Moore received one of the most significant honors of her career with „The Substance“ by French director Coralie Fargeat. In the film, she plays Elisabeth Sparkle – a star confronted with the fear of aging and the pressure to remain young at any cost.

For her role, Moore won a Golden Globe in January 2025 and was subsequently nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. Upon receiving the award, she said: „I’m simply in shock“. Reuters described the honor as her first acting award after a career spanning five decades.

In 2019, the actress published her memoir „Inside Out“, in which she recounts her difficult childhood, her path to fame and the years spent under constant media attention. In 2026, her name is once again linked to cinema through „I Love Boosters“ by Boots Riley.

Thus, Demi Moore’s birthday arrives not simply as an anniversary for a popular actress, but as a reminder of a career that has passed through teenage roles, Hollywood records, public lows and renewed professional recognition at the age of 64.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, time.com