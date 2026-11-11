Toni Storaro was called in by the police over fraud

Toni Storaro was invited to a district police station in Sofia after an unknown man began arranging musical bookings while presenting himself as the singer’s representative. The singer learned about the case during his visit to the station, without knowing in advance why he had been summoned.

According to reports by „Maritsa“ and MAD Bulgaria, the call from a police officer came in mid-October, and Storaro went to the station two or three days later. There, he was told that a man he did not know was offering his performances and claiming to work with him.

At present, there is no confirmed information as to whether deposits or other payments were requested or received from venue owners through these arrangements. It has also not been reported whether charges have been brought against the unknown man or whether anyone has been detained.

„A con-artist by profession!“, Toni Storaro commented during a recent media appearance.

The case became known during preparations for the singer’s anniversary concert, which will take place on November 13 at „Arena 8888 Sofia“. The event is dedicated to his 50th anniversary, and it is scheduled to begin at 20:00. The date and venue of the concert have also been confirmed in the event’s ticket information.

Tickets from €20 and VIP tables for eight people

The most affordable tickets cost €20, while seated tickets go up to €75. VIP tables are listed at prices of €2040, €2560, €3040, €3067 and €5120. Each table seats eight people, which comes to €640 per person for the most expensive package.

The price includes 300 grams of mixed nuts, a bottle of vodka, a bottle of whisky, a bottle of rosé and a bottle of white wine. The package also includes energy drinks and soft drinks, water and products from the performer’s own brand.

No public confirmation from the Ministry of Interior regarding the specific case has been published. For now, the known details are based on the account of Storaro’s visit to the district police station and his comment on the matter.

Sources: marica.bg, mad.tv