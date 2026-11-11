Bozhana Katsarova draws attention with a nude photoshoot

A black-and-white poolside photo turned Bozhana Katsarova’s new photoshoot into one of the most discussed topics on social media. The “MasterChef” winner posed without clothes, covering her breasts and intimate parts with her hands.

The posts sparked playful comments and propositions from followers. Katsarova did not remain indifferent and engaged in a dialogue with some of them, responding with her characteristic sense of humor.

The change in 2023

The attention drawn to the shots also directed followers’ focus to the change in the chef’s appearance. At the beginning of 2023, Katsarova had silicone implants placed. At the time, she explained that the decision was motivated by her desire to feel more attractive and more confident in her own body.

“I have the most beautiful breasts”

That was her statement after the procedure, which was once again recalled in connection with the latest photos.

Katsarova also appears in “Undercover”

Alongside the photoshoot, her followers also commented on her presence on the television screen. Bozhana Katsarova appears in the sixth season of the crime series “Undercover”, where she plays the chef Velichka.

Her character is close to Ivo Andonov, played once again by Zahari Baharov. The plot connection prompted comments such as “How come Andonov didn’t like you?” and “The butt looks very good,” to which Katsarova responds in her direct and playful style.

Source: marica.bg