Rado and Pedro Came Close to a Physical Altercation in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” (VIDEO)

The tension between Rado and Pedro in „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ reached a point where the two moved away to settle things outside the cameras’ reach. However, the confrontation did not turn physical, as the contestants were restrained.

Rado told Pedro: „If we were in a different situation, your nose would have turned pale pink“. Pedro responded by suggesting that the two go „over there, away from the cameras“ to settle things.

Gabi Is Once Again at the Center of the Tension

The footage also showed a separate confrontation between Gabriela and Pedro. Gabi stood up for him, as she has chosen to be close to Pedro on the show, where he is presented by bTV as restaurateur Petar Kitov. Rado also joined the conversation, once again finding himself at the center of the tension surrounding Gabi.

Stanislava commented that Rado had been provoked.

Sources: woman.bg, btv.bg