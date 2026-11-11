Leonardo DiCaprio at 52: The Roles That Changed Him

When Leonardo DiCaprio steps onto the deck of „Titanic“ as Jack Dawson, he is 22 years old. James Cameron’s film turns the young actor into a global star, and his face becomes one of the most recognizable in cinema. On November 11, 2026, DiCaprio turns 52 without remaining forever in the role of the boy from the most famous love story on the big screen.

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born in 1974 in Los Angeles. He began appearing on television as a child, and his first film role was in the horror movie „Critters 3“ in 1991. Just two years later, he received an Oscar nomination for his performance in „What’s Eating Gilbert Grape“. He was 19 at the time and played Arnie Grape – a boy with an intellectual disability living in a family torn apart by poverty and responsibilities.

From „Titanic“ to Complex Characters

After the success of „Titanic“, DiCaprio chose roles that gradually changed his public image. In Baz Luhrmann’s „Romeo + Juliet“, he played a modern version of Shakespeare’s hero, while in „The Beach“ he worked with director Danny Boyle. These were followed by „Gangs of New York“, „The Aviator“, „The Departed“, „Shutter Island“ and „The Wolf of Wall Street“ – films in which his characters are obsessed, conflicted or faced with a moral choice.

His relationship with Martin Scorsese becomes particularly important to his career. The two work together on six films, including „Gangs of New York“, „The Aviator“, „The Departed“, „Shutter Island“, „The Wolf of Wall Street“ and „Killers of the Flower Moon“. In these productions, DiCaprio moves away from the image of the romantic hero and establishes himself as an actor who seeks out complex and often unpleasant characters.

In 2010, he stars in Christopher Nolan’s „Inception“, and two years later he appears in Quentin Tarantino’s „Django Unchained“. In „The Great Gatsby“, he portrays one of the most famous characters in American literature, while in „The Wolf of Wall Street“ he takes on the role of stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The Oscar and Life Beyond the Set

The long wait ends in 2016, when DiCaprio wins the Oscar for Best Actor for „The Revenant“. In Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film, he plays a trapper left to survive in the harsh wilderness after a bear attack. By 2026, the actor has six Oscar nominations for Best Actor. The latest is for his performance in the film „One Battle After Another“, but the award goes to Michael B. Jordan for „Sinners“.

Alongside cinema, DiCaprio makes environmental protection a permanent part of his public work. In 1998, he founded a foundation focused on protecting biodiversity and wild places. In 2014, the UN appointed him a Messenger of Peace with a focus on climate change. „It is an honor for me to accept the role of UN Messenger of Peace,“ he said at the time, describing the climate crisis as a moment that demands action.

This position also finds its way into his film work. DiCaprio is the producer and narrator of the documentary „Before the Flood“, which explores the consequences of climate change through meetings with scientists, politicians and activists.

At 52, Leonardo DiCaprio remains at once a star from the „Titanic“ era, an award-winning actor and a producer who uses his public profile for causes beyond cinema. His career continues to move between major Hollywood productions and roles in which fame is not enough to conceal the human weaknesses of the characters.

Sources: biography.com, apnews.com, upi.com