Experts point to possible cosmetic changes to Nicole Kidman’s appearance

Nicole Kidman’s appearance once again drew attention, with speculation about possible cosmetic procedures. The 59-year-old actress appeared with pronounced facial contours at the 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala, and later her décolletage became a topic of discussion during promotional events for the film “Practical Magic 2”.

Speculation about a neck lift

Dr Johnny Betteridge, a British aesthetic doctor, analysed Kidman’s appearance in an Instagram video. He suggested that the actress may have undergone a neck lift, pointing to changes in the lower part of her face and the neckline.

“The contours of her face appear more lifted, with a subtle change in the positioning of her features,” Betteridge noted.

The specialist stressed that such an effect cannot be explained solely by surgery. According to him, the overall appearance is also influenced by skin quality, professional makeup and hairstyle.

What is being claimed about her breasts

Kidman’s décolletage also attracted attention during the presentation of “Practical Magic 2”, where she appeared in a revealing Atelier Versace dress. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Cat Begovic said the latest images indicated breast augmentation.

Begovic is not the actress’s treating physician. In her assessment, the shape and fullness in the upper part of the breasts could be the result of moderate implants with a volume of between 225 and 250 cc. She described the presumed result as natural and proportionate to Kidman’s figure.

The actress has not confirmed the procedures

Nicole Kidman has not confirmed that she has undergone a neck lift or that she has breast implants. The only cosmetic procedure she has spoken about publicly is Botox. The actress has said that she tried it but stopped after disliking the change in her facial expressions.

Thus, the procedures being discussed remain merely expert speculation based on photographs and public appearances. There has been no official statement from Kidman confirming a surgical change to her appearance.

Sources: woman.bg, vogue.co.uk