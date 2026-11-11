Lili Ivanova announces five concerts in 2027

Lili Ivanova will perform five exclusive concerts in 2027, but the exact dates and venues have not yet been officially confirmed. The performances will take place in four cities – Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas, together with the musicians from LI Orchestra.

The last major national tour

In 2026, Lili Ivanova is embarking on a national tour of 13 cities. The tour began on June 16 in Gabrovo and includes concerts in Dobrich, Ruse, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven, Shumen, Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Yambol. The finale is scheduled for November 23 at the Diana Sports Hall in Yambol.

On November 16, the singer will meet her audience in Haskovo, and two days later – on November 18, she will perform a concert in Pazardzhik. The event in Yambol has already been announced as sold out by her team.

„However, Lili Ivanova will take the stage at most of these venues for the last time as part of a major national tour, and next year she will perform only five exclusive concerts, exclusively in four Bulgarian cities“, the singer’s team said, as quoted by Dir.bg. The wording refers to the end of large-scale national tours, not to the cessation of her concert activity.

A system for early ticket access has been created for the 2027 tour. Registered fans will be able to purchase tickets 24 hours before general sales begin. The start date for sales and the ticket prices are also yet to be announced.

Sources: hotarena.net, life.dir.bg, bta.bg