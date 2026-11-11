Who Is Lori Huang, the Wife of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The story of Lori Huang and Jensen Huang began not in the world of billionaires, but in an electrical engineering laboratory. The two met as students at Oregon State University, where they were lab partners. At the time, Jensen was 17, while Lori Mills was 19.

He later said that he invited her to prepare their homework together every Sunday. “If you do your homework with me every Sunday, I promise you’ll get only top grades,” Huang recalls.

The two married five years after their first meeting. Lori graduated from the University of Oregon in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Jensen received his diploma a year earlier, worked at LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices, and earned a master’s degree from Stanford University in 1992.

The Family Behind Nvidia

In 1993, at the age of 30, Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia. Lori remained by his side as he built the company, which later became one of the leading manufacturers of artificial intelligence chips.

The couple have two children - Madison and Spencer. Madison is a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, while Spencer is a director of product management in robotics. Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez, also works at the company as vice president of global AI infrastructure growth.

“Lori has been with me for a very long time, practically our entire lives,” Jensen Huang said in an interview with CNA in May. According to him, she has been “at every conference, every speech and every important moment in Nvidia’s history.”

A Foundation With Billions in Assets

Lori Huang is president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, established by the family in 2007. According to its 2024 tax return, the organization owns 69 million shares of Nvidia and reported net assets of $9.1 billion.

Among the donations associated with the foundation is a $50 million grant to Oregon State University. Support has also been provided to Stanford University, Mental Health Innovations and Crisis Text Line.

Jensen Huang’s Admission

Lori Huang found herself at the center of public attention after her husband admitted to infidelity. In an email to Nvidia employees, he wrote: “I cheated on my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang said that he was taking “full responsibility” for his actions and hoped to rebuild his family’s trust over time. He did not name the woman with whom he had an affair, but the admission came amid reports about his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman described by American media as suspected of espionage.

Nvidia’s board of directors launched an independent investigation to determine whether the relationship had any impact on the company and related national security issues. There is currently no public conclusion from the inquiry, nor has Lori Huang made any public statement about the family scandal.

Sources: vesti.bg, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com