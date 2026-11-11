Prince George’s Drawing Featured in Special Issue of Magazine Guest-Edited by His Father (PHOTOS)

A drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George is featured in a special issue of Country Life magazine, guest-edited by his father, Prince William. The artwork was made at home in the spring and is part of the issue published this week.

The issue brings together topics related to family, nature, sport and the British armed forces. It also features an interview with Catherine, Princess of Wales, who speaks with writer Robert Macfarlane about her recovery following cancer treatment.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There would be good days and bad days, and it would take time,” Catherine says.

She compares this process with changes in nature and stresses that periods of rest, reflection and recovery are just as important as moments of growth.

Family, Nature and Aston Villa

Prince William talks about walks with the family dogs, Orla and Otto, and his children’s interest in nature. According to him, they love spending time outdoors and exploring the area around them.

The prince also speaks about his support for Aston Villa. The club’s manager, Unai Emery, describes his attitude towards the team as “fantastic”.

“If we can give him good news, good results or good moments in football, we are proud of that,” Emery says.

William also shares that he enjoys visits to the pub and cider with ice.

Another key topic in the issue is Prince William’s view that the British armed forces must build a more inclusive and respectful culture for women. He insists that more must be done to protect service personnel from sexual harassment and ensure they are treated with the respect they deserve.

The call comes following the death of 19-year-old servicewoman Jaysley Beck in 2021. A coroner ruled that the army’s inaction after harassment by her direct superior and sexual assault by another colleague contributed to her suicide.

Prince William is not the first senior member of the British royal family to guest-edit Country Life. King Charles III has headed editorial issues marking his 65th and 70th birthdays. Queen Camilla and Princess Anne have also served as guest editors.