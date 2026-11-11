Dara to embark on a European tour next spring, with fans choosing where

Dara has announced that she will embark on a European tour in the spring of 2027, giving fans the opportunity to name the cities where they want the concerts to take place. The specific dates and locations have not yet been announced, and suggestions are being collected through the singer’s new online platform.

The cities with the most likes so far include Madrid, Bucharest and Helsinki. Many fans have also suggested Vienna – the city where Dara won „Eurovision“ 2026 with the song Bangaranga. The victory brought Bulgaria its first success in the history of the contest, Telegraph recalls.

The European concerts are expected to be organized shortly after Dara’s new album is released. The project will be entirely in English, but no exact release date has been announced yet.

One of the main highlights on the platform is the singer’s latest single – Bad Idea. The song already has a music video, which, according to the published information, has garnered nearly half a million views on YouTube in one week.

One of the most-liked comments under the video reads: „This song made my day. I’m 82 years old and I feel like dancing whenever I hear it. Greetings from an Egyptian fan“.

Dara will be a special guest at the first „Eurovision“ in Asia, where she will perform a new version of Bangaranga.