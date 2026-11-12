November 12, 2020. Serbian rakija “Nirvana” enters the global top 10

The pear rakija “Nirvana” from the Serbian Zarić distillery was ranked among the ten best spirits in the world at the 2020 Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles competition. The Serbian drink received a Grand Gold Medal, accompanied by the Revelation Trophy.

The competition was held in Brussels between October 30 and November 1, 2020. Around 1,400 spirits from 54 countries took part. According to information about the competition, the drinks were evaluated by 60 professional judges, each of whom tasted up to 35 products per day.

A publication by the Bulgarian specialist magazine DiVino cites a different number of judges — 50 professional judges. Both sources confirm the scale of the competition and the presence of rakija and brandy among the main categories.

Made from Williams pears

“Nirvana” is made from Williams pears, known in international trade as Williams. After distillation, the rakija is aged for at least two years in stainless steel vessels. This preserves the drink’s clear color and distinctive fruity profile.

In the tasting assessment by Spirits Selection, the rakija was described as soft, warm and delicate, with a pronounced aroma of ripe pear and a lingering fruity aftertaste. “It is a true gem in the category,” reads the assessment published in the article about the drink.

Another international accolade

The Grand Gold Medal from Brussels adds to other awards for “Nirvana.” The rakija won double gold at a competition in Las Vegas in 2016, and in 2021 it received another gold medal at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles.

For the Serbian rakija, the recognition is significant beyond the individual award. It places a fruit-based drink from Serbia in direct competition with leading global spirits categories — from whiskey and rum to gin and tequila.

Sources: ekapija.com, spiritsselection.com, divino.bg