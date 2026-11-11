Thomas Markle returned to custody after removing his ankle monitor

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s father, has been returned to federal custody in Florida after prosecutors said he cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet placed on him as a condition of house arrest. The 82-year-old defendant was detained again on Tuesday, and Judge Lindsey Griffin revoked his release and ordered him to remain in custody until the conclusion of the case.

According to prosecutor Bill Esaily, the device was removed at around 1:45 a.m. In a statement, he wrote: „The conditions of release are court orders, not recommendations.“ Esaily asked the court to revoke the release order and keep Markle detained until trial. The request was granted.

The charges against Markle

Markle is facing one federal charge for possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested in Florida on Friday after federal agents searched storage facilities in the Los Angeles area.

Approximately 78 items were seized during the search, including slides, film negatives and books containing alleged images of child sexual abuse. The charge has not been proven in court, and Markle has pleaded not guilty.

After his initial court appearance, he was released to house arrest with electronic monitoring. He was initially scheduled to live in a senior living facility in Lakeland, but the facility refused to take him back. According to prosecutors, Markle was released into the care of his daughter Samantha.

Court described the living situation as „untenable“

The court’s ruling stated that the defendant’s living situation had become „untenable“. No further details were provided as to why the judge reached that conclusion. According to court documents, the possibility of Markle being released again may be considered if a suitable place for house arrest is found.

The court also ordered an examination of his mental competency. The report must be submitted by November 20, when his next court appearance is scheduled.

Meghan Markle said she was „deeply distressed“ by the allegations against her father. She said that concerns about the safety of her children were among the reasons for the estrangement between them.