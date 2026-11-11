Bella Hadid Showed Her New Love on Instagram (PHOTO)

Bella Hadid gave her clearest sign yet of a new relationship after posting photos on Instagram with a man with whom she shared tender moments during a hockey game in Denver. The two are seen hugging, kissing and watching the Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings in a game held on November 7.

The model did not tag the man or identify him in her post. E! News and other media outlets identified him as Nathan Lacy, described as a Colorado-based construction entrepreneur.

Hadid’s post was not devoted solely to her personal life. She was supporting the “Hockey Against Cancer” initiative, which uses the popularity of the sport to raise funds and draw attention to cancer research.

“Go Avs!” Hadid wrote, adding that “Saturday night was especially meaningful.” She thanked the club for supporting the cause and described the atmosphere surrounding the initiative as an example of the strength of the community.

Although the reason for the post was the sporting event, it was the photos with Lacy that attracted the most attention. In one of them, the two are smiling at each other, while in others they pose in an embrace beside the ice. This is the first time Hadid has shown her closeness to him so openly.

The new photos come less than a year after the end of Bella Hadid’s two-year relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos. Their split was confirmed in January 2026, after the two had been romantically linked since 2023.

Hadid and Banuelos made their relationship public in February 2024, when she featured him in an Instagram post.

The first rumors of a connection between Bella and Nathan emerged in September 2026 after they were seen together at a store in Colorado. The photos from the hockey game are the first public moment in which the two have displayed physical affection in front of cameras.