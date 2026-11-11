Apple Music names Olivia Dean Artist of the Year (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

Olivia Dean has been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The British singer and songwriter is the first artist from the United Kingdom to receive the platform’s global honor.

The recognition comes after a year in which Dean cemented her position on the international music scene. A major role in her success was played by the album The Art of Loving, released at the end of 2025. The song Man I Need, which marked the singer’s breakthrough, has remained on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 chart since August 2025.

A year filled with awards and concerts

Over the past 12 months, Olivia Dean won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and four BRIT Awards, including Artist of the Year. Her success also extended to the concert stage.

In the autumn of 2025, Dean was the opening act for a Sabrina Carpenter concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Less than a year later, she returned to the venue for a series of her own concerts. She then performed six concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

Apple Music attributes Olivia Dean’s popularity to songs about love, friendship and human connection. Her sound is influenced by soul and 1960s pop music, Sade’s sensuality, Prince’s musical daring and Lauryn Hill’s openness.

“I love making music. It’s the best thing in the world. I think being chosen as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year is truly incredible. To be recognized as an artist who has made an impact is just amazing,” said Olivia Dean.

Rachel Newman of Apple Music said that what sets Dean apart is the way she sings from the heart. According to Newman, the British artist’s songs make listeners reach out to a friend, dance and tell someone close to them that they love them.