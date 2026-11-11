Fourth former Kylie Jenner employee sues her for discrimination and horrific treatment

Kylie Jenner is facing a fourth lawsuit from a former household employee in the past seven months. Dinora Carolina Cabriа Amaya filed the complaint on November 5 in a Los Angeles court against Jenner, her companies and members of her staff.

The former housekeeper accuses the defendants of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and numerous violations of labor laws. The allegations are claims made in the complaint and have not been proven in court.

Amaya claims she began working for Jenner in March 2025, receiving $40 per hour in cash and usually working six days a week. According to the lawsuit, she was forced to work long hours, was not paid overtime and was not compensated for the time and expenses involved in traveling between Kylie’s properties.

In one of the incidents described, Amaya claims she received instructions from manager Laura Dooley to enter Kylie Jenner’s coded closet, but was then unable to get out. She says she remained locked inside for more than an hour and frantically shouted for help.

“There is no one in the house who can let you out, and I can’t give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait,” Dooley allegedly responded, according to the complaint.

Amaya further claims that in September 2025, an unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged while she was cleaning a drawer in the laundry room. She describes blurred vision, burning, itching, dryness and a gritty sensation in her eyes.

In October of the same year, according to the complaint, she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse at one of the properties. Amaya claims she received no substantial assistance and purchased over-the-counter medication herself.

The former employee claims that she was fired on February 6, 2026, shortly after asking why another housekeeper was reimbursed for transportation expenses while she was not.

Her attorney, Dela Shaker, said the case raises a broader question about the treatment of domestic workers employed by wealthy employers.

“How many domestic workers are afraid to report illegal treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge?” Shaker said.

Kylie Jenner’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, rejected the allegations and said the lawsuits were filed by the same attorney for publicity and to obtain an “unjustified payment.”

“We will not be intimidated into doing this. We will vigorously defend these meritless lawsuits and look forward to presenting our side,” Rhodes said.

The first of the four lawsuits was filed on April 17 by former housekeeper Angelica Hernandez Vasquez. She claims she was harassed and discriminated against because of her Salvadoran origin, Catholic faith and immigration status.

On April 29, Juana Delgado Soto filed a separate lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation. On June 22, a former personal chef identified in court documents as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit alleging pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.

All four women are represented by Dela Shaker, and some of the same companies and employees are named in the lawsuits. The court has yet to consider the allegations and the defendants’ responses.