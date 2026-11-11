Autopsy Reveals Devastating Details About Davy Chase’s Final Days

Davy Chase was found on June 4 in the back seat of a car, with a methamphetamine pipe next to her. The actress, known for her roles in “Lilo & Stitch,” “The Ring” and “Donnie Darko,” had been experiencing headaches, weakness, confusion and pain in her right thumb before an unidentified passerby called 911.

Chase was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, where doctors found advanced, untreated HIV/AIDS. The report also noted weight loss, cryptococcosis without meningitis, MRSA and an infection in her right thumb.

“The decedent’s health deteriorated until her death,” the report by the Los Angeles County medical examiner states. Toxicology tests showed the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Cause of Death Was AIDS

Davy Chase died on June 16 in Los Angeles at the age of 35. The cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS. Chronic use of multiple substances was listed as a contributing condition.

The new details add to the information published after her death. Earlier, the actress’s father, John David Schwalier, told The New York Times that she had died from complications related to bacterial meningitis and a blood infection. The medical examiner’s final report lists AIDS as the primary cause of death.

Controversy Surrounding a Fundraising Campaign

Before Chase’s death, Roy Hernandez, who presented himself as her friend, organized a GoFundMe campaign. In the description, he called her “the light of my life” and wrote that the two of them had found moments of happiness and hope while she struggled to find safety and peace in downtown Los Angeles.

However, the actress’s longtime manager, John Ryan, urged people not to donate. He told The Post that neither Chase’s friends nor her family had heard of the man who presented himself as her friend.

“I can confirm that Davy has a trust account established through SAG to cover all expenses,” Ryan said.

According to him, Chase had millions of dollars in unpaid residuals. Ryan also said that he and the actress’s stepsister, Gaia Brown, had tried to locate her with the help of a private investigator, but she disappeared after they managed to speak with her by phone.