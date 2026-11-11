Monica Lewinsky Writing Detailed Memoir with Major Publisher

Monica Lewinsky has sold a book of personal revelations to Cardinal – Hachette’s new publishing division, Page Six reports. The project was acquired by Reagan Arthur, Cardinal’s senior vice president and publisher, who also worked on Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir “Promise Me, America.”

The deal was brokered by WME agents Susan Gluck and Alyssa Reuben. Lewinsky’s representatives and her agents did not comment on the Page Six report. So far, it has not been announced what the book will contain or when it will be released.

The main question surrounding the project is whether Lewinsky will give a detailed account of her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton and the ensuing political scandal of the 1990s. Page Six notes that she has never before published an autobiography.

Lewinsky has, however, already written publicly about the humiliation and consequences of the scandal. In her 2014 essay “Shame and Survival” for Vanity Fair, she rejected claims that she had received $12 million for a sensational memoir. “I was not offered $12 million for a sensational book of personal revelations,” she wrote.

Reagan Arthur is the editor of “Promise Me, America” – Joe Biden’s memoir, which Little, Brown is scheduled to publish on November 17, 2026. The book will be the former president’s personal account of his four years in the White House, including his decision to withdraw from the race for a second term.

Cardinal was established in 2025 under Arthur’s leadership and publishes fiction, narrative nonfiction and memoirs. The authors the editor has worked with include Tina Fey, Bono, James Patterson and Rachel Cusk.

Lewinsky, who is now a podcast host and anti-bullying activist, returned to the public conversation about her experiences after a long period of withdrawal. The new book may offer her fullest account to date, but for now this remains unconfirmed.