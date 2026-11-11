Catherine, Princess of Wales: They told me in hospital that my recovery would not be linear

“They told me in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There would be good days and bad days, and it would take time. It’s the same in nature.” With these words, Catherine, Princess of Wales, spoke about the period following her cancer treatment in a rare interview for a special issue of Country Life magazine.

The conversation was conducted by writer Robert Macfarlane and published in the edition edited by Prince William. The special issue was released on 11 November. In it, the Princess explains that nature was an important part of her recovery and describes it as a “quiet teacher” during difficult moments.

“The lessons nature teaches us remind me that we are not alone and that we are connected to something bigger than ourselves,” says Catherine. According to her, having a connection with other people, trusted loved ones and places where one feels at peace can make a great difference during times of hardship.

Nature as a refuge for children

The Princess also spoke about the role of nature in childhood. She recalls playing in streams, picking blackberries and spending time alone, immersed in her own world. In her view, that sense of freedom is difficult to replace.

Catherine also links the subject to the upbringing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She says she tries to give them “the freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think”.

The Princess expressed concern about high levels of anxiety among young people in a world changing under the influence of technology. In her words, time spent in nature allows children to develop their imagination and creative abilities away from screens.

“It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform in a certain way. It simply allows us to be,” Catherine says of nature. She describes it as her refuge and a place to which she has instinctively returned.

What happens after the diagnosis

In January 2024, Catherine was admitted to hospital for major abdominal surgery. Two months later, she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In September of the same year, the Princess announced that she had completed her treatment, but warned that her recovery and return to official duties would be gradual.

In January 2025, Catherine announced that she was in remission during a visit to the Royal Marsden hospital, where she received treatment. In 2025, she and Prince William became joint patrons of the hospital’s foundation.

In January 2026, the Princess took part in a mental wellbeing walk with the organisation Mind Over Mountains in the Peak District. In June, she completed the Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa within 24 hours, to support the Royal Marsden.

Prince William turned the special issue of Country Life into a family edition. It also includes a drawing by 13-year-old Prince George.