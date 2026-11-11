Jennifer Aniston surprised she had envied a colleague for her hair

Jennifer Aniston, whose iconic “Rachel” haircut from “Friends” became a symbol of the 1990s, admitted that she herself had envied the hair of a fellow Hollywood actress. The reason is the thick and voluminous hair of her close friend Sandra Bullock.

In an interview with Elle, Aniston said: “Sandy has the thickest hair of any woman over 40 that I’ve ever seen in my entire life!”

The two actresses share a close friendship, and Sandra Bullock is among the regular customers of LolaVie – the haircare brand Aniston created in 2021. According to Jennifer Aniston, her friend ordered every product from the very first day.

“She ordered every single product from day one and continues to do so. I know she loves me, but God knows she has absolutely no obligation to do it,” says the Friends star.

Sandra Bullock, for her part, has attributed her hair’s impressive appearance both to genetic predisposition and to the heritage of her German grandmother. The actress has also spoken about two periods of stress-induced hair loss.

In a joint video, she said that LolaVie’s lightweight hair oil had helped tame her hair. “This oil managed to tame my hair. It’s amazing. Everyone should rely on it,” Bullock said.

The Elle interview also coincided with the launch of a new LolaVie product – Weightless Medium Hold Hairspray. The formula was developed with moderate, lightweight hold so that the hair retains its natural feel.

“We wanted to create a product that gives you hold without sacrificing the feel of real hair. I don’t like anything that makes your hair stiff like a helmet or crunchy to the touch,” the actress explained.