Florence Pugh becomes Jaguar ambassador in skin-tight latex suit (PHOTOS)

Florence Pugh has attracted attention in a skin-tight latex suit and leather look in a new photoshoot that introduced her as Jaguar’s first ambassador for the car brand’s „new era“. The 30-year-old actress poses alongside the Jaguar Type 01, while the photographs were taken by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In one of the scenes, Pugh wears a suit reminiscent of Catwoman. In another, she is dressed in leather, while the car remains part of the composition. The actress’s new role is connected to the presentation of the Type 01 and to the public image of the next stage in Jaguar’s development.

Her appearance in the campaign comes against the backdrop of a candid interview with ELLE magazine, in which Pugh discusses the constant pressure on women’s appearances in the entertainment industry.

„There is so much scrutiny of the way we look, dress and age. And when we do something, the comments immediately start – that we look a certain way, that we have gone too far with something, that we have gained weight or lost too much. You can never get the balance right“, says Pugh.

The actress adds that she feels most free when her appearance is not perfectly polished. In her words, the best work of her career has been connected to moments when she feels „ugly“.

„When I have terrible makeup on and I’m ill, look awful, have a hangover or am going through a breakdown, I love that kind of makeup. It allows me to be free“, the actress says.

Pugh’s latest project is Netflix’s adaptation of „East of Eden“, based on John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel. She plays the lead role and is among the production’s executive producers.

Her next major films are „Avengers: Doomsday“ and „Dune: Part Three“. Both are scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 18, which will see the actress appear simultaneously in two of the season’s most highly anticipated titles.