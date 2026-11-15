November 15, 1910: The First Airplane Flight Over Bulgaria

On November 15, 1910, an event takes place near Sofia that changes perceptions of aviation in Bulgaria. Russian aviator Boris Maslenikov takes his Farman-type biplane into the air from the field near the military camp and racetrack of the time, in the area of what are today the Lagера and Hippodrome neighborhoods.

The flight is organized at the insistence of Captain Vasil Zlatarov, commander of the Aviation Section of the Bulgarian Army. The goal is both practical and a matter of prestige – to prove that it is possible to fly over Bulgaria and the Balkans. Louis Blériot is credited with claiming that the thinner atmosphere and climate in this part of Europe were unsuitable for airplanes.

The Airplane Returns to Its Takeoff Point

The first takeoff lasts about five minutes, according to archival records. Various accounts state that the aircraft rises to between 100 and 300 meters, makes several circuits and lands back at the point from which it took off. Maslenikov then carries out a series of additional short demonstration flights, which continue until November 25.

The interest of Sofia's residents is enormous. Posters are put up for the flights, and spectators are admitted for a fee. Later, the Sofia Aero Club is established, and together with a commission of the Ministry of War, it takes part in organizing the trial.

The Royal Family Takes to the „Farman“

Tsar Ferdinand I, Crown Prince Boris and Prince Cyril take part in the demonstrations. According to an article in the capital's press, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, „the aviator made the first and second flights alone,“ after which the members of the royal family boarded one after another.

The Tsar and the two princes fly to Pavlovo and back. Accounts from the time describe flights over Knyazhevo, Boyana and Gorna Banya, after which the aircraft returns to the Lager area to the applause of the spectators.

The demonstrations convince the Bulgarian military that the airplane could have a military application. Maslenikov offers to deliver five Farman airplanes, organize a workshop and establish a school for pilots and mechanics for 250,000 leva. The government does not accept the proposal, but the following year preparations begin to train Bulgarian servicemen abroad.

In historical literature, Maslenikov's flight is generally described as the first officially successful airplane flight in Bulgaria. There are accounts of an earlier airplane passing over Ruse, piloted by Romanian Prince George-Valentin Bibescu in September 1910, as well as possible flights by Georges Osmont over Sofia. These cases, however, remain subject to further research and do not change the place of Maslenikov's demonstrations as the beginning of organized aviation in Bulgaria.

Sources: new.bnr.bg, archives.bnr.bg, morskivestnik.com