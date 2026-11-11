Kendall Jenner advertises “naked” tequila (VIDEO)

Kendall Jenner has tempted viewers with a "naked" advertisement for her own 818 Tequila brand, but the provocative scene turns out to be part of a tongue-in-cheek advertising stunt. The video is titled “Nothing Extra” and was filmed in the gardens of Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles.

The clip shows the supermodel among dense vegetation that conceals her body. She picks pomegranates and carries a basket of flowers and tequila bottles, while a voice-over explains that some things do not need additional decoration and are better in their natural form.

“818 Tequila is the same. No added flavors, no added sweeteners. Nothing artificial. It’s practically naked. Which means Kendall Jenner is…”, the advertising message says.

At that point, the model interrupts the voice-over with the line: “I’m not naked at all”. Kendall emerges from the vegetation and shows that she is wearing a small LPA off-the-shoulder dress.

“The tequila is naked,” Kendall Jenner says at the end of the advertisement.

The message is a reference to the drink’s composition. The campaign presents 818 Tequila as a product with no added sweeteners, flavors or artificial ingredients, with the emphasis placed on the idea of “nothing extra.”

Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila in 2021. The brand is associated with the 818 area code used in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County. In the advertising material, 818 is presented as the fastest-growing tequila brand in the United States.

The new clip is the brand’s first major product campaign to build its message around the drink’s composition, rather than solely around the popularity of its founder. The video uses the suggestion of nudity to draw attention to the claim that there are no added ingredients in the tequila.