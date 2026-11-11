Johnny Depp Significantly Cut His Fee for Hollywood Comeback with “Ebenezer”

Johnny Depp received $5 million for his role as Ebenezer Scrooge in the film “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” – significantly less than the fees the actor received for his biggest studio productions. The details of his compensation were published by Variety and cited by Page Six.

The film is a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella “A Christmas Carol.” It is directed by Ti West and is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on November 13. The cast also includes Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen and Sam Claflin.

For 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Depp received $16 million, even though he filmed only one scene. Warner Bros. subsequently ended its relationship with the actor after he lost his libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, which had called him a “wife-beater.”

Depp’s highest paycheck was tied to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” According to the published figures, the actor received around $90 million, including distribution proceeds. For his appearance in 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland,” he received around $50 million.

The ratio between an actor’s compensation and a film’s revenue was among the reasons Forbes named Depp Hollywood’s most overpaid actor in 2015 and 2016. According to the publication, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” generated $2.80 for every dollar paid to the actor.

In 2011, Johnny Depp spoke candidly to Vanity Fair about his high fees: “If they’re prepared to pay me this absurd amount of money at the moment, I’ll take it.” The actor added that the money was not for him, but for his two children – Lily-Rose and Jack.

“Ebenezer” is Depp’s first major film role since the 2022 libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the case, the court awarded the actor $1 million in damages.

Alongside the premiere of “Ebenezer,” Depp’s possible return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise is also being discussed. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline in August that he was in talks with the actor and that work was underway on a script for the sixth film.

“We’re talking to Johnny, we’re working on the script, and we hope we can make it happen,” Bruckheimer said.

At present, Johnny Depp’s involvement in the new film has not been officially confirmed. According to information cited by Page Six, if a deal is reached, his character could have a supporting role while the story focuses on Margot Robbie’s character.