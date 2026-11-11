Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Win Dispute with Neighbors over Their Ohio Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have received approval for the revised landscaping plan around their home in Bratenahl, Ohio. The village’s architectural review board unanimously backed the project, which includes shrubs up to 10 feet tall and changes to the property’s brick cladding. The decision was made at a meeting attended by around 35 people.

The proposal sparked discontent among some neighbors over the privacy measures and their potential impact on local wildlife. Lucy Weller insisted that the project team include native plant species in the plan.

“They don’t need lawns; they need food, shelter and places to reproduce,” Weller said.

According to her, the planned landscaping does not provide sufficient conditions for wildlife. Another resident, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives two houses away from the property, said the changes would turn the area into a forest and questioned whether the project complies with local regulations.

Exclusive: Travis Kelce purchased a lakefront home in Ohio for $5.35 million. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end closed on the house a few months before marrying pop superstar Taylor Swift. 🔗: https://t.co/yEEVxVchaK https://t.co/Ex8uR894lC — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 1, 2026

Opposing views were also heard at the meeting. Vasiliki Diamantis said residents should accept Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s decision to buy a property in Bratenahl.

“We should feel privileged that these people have chosen Bratenahl as their home,” Diamantis said.

Her statement was met with applause. Another attendee urged the community to support its new neighbors and respect their need for security and privacy.

The star couple did not attend the meeting in person. They were represented by property manager Patrick Hyland, architect Derek Kurila and project manager Jacob Kutz.

The landscaping plan was considered following a separate decision on the fence around the property. In September, local authorities approved the construction of a two-meter privacy fence. The couple had initially requested a fence nearly 3 meters high, but later accepted the lower version to comply with local requirements.

The previous review of the landscaping was postponed because of a dispute over the height of the vegetation. Local authorities said the revised plan would be discussed again on November 10.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bought the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom property in March for $5.35 million. The couple married in July, but the Ohio house will not be their primary residence. The pop star also owns properties in Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, Nashville and New York.