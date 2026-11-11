11-Month-Old Baby Found Alive Buried in a Dog Crate

An 11-month-old boy has been found alive in a dog crate buried shallowly in a wooded area near Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the child is believed to have spent around 24 hours underground.

The crate had been wrapped in a towel and covered with dirt. The team searching the area noticed freshly disturbed soil about 50 yards from the home of the child’s paternal grandfather. As they began digging, officers heard the boy crying.

“Everyone rushed to get him out,” Koon said, describing the child’s crying as “the most joyful sound you can hear from a crying baby.”

The boy was taken to a hospital. Details about his condition have not been released, but the sheriff said he hoped the child would make a full recovery. According to him, the towel likely created an air pocket around the crate.

Father detained

Police began the search after the child disappeared while in his father’s care. The boy’s grandmother had gone out on an errand, and another babysitter who had been arranged in advance arrived shortly afterward. By then, the father and child were no longer in the home.

Investigators tracked 25-year-old Michael Comer’s movements to several locations in Lexington County. He was found in an outbuilding late in the evening and detained, but the child was not with him.

Comer was initially charged with burglary and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff, investigators are working with prosecutors to determine additional charges. It has not been reported whether the man has an attorney.

Search continued for nearly a day

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers and public safety personnel took part in the search. Authorities said Comer did not provide information about the child’s whereabouts when he was detained.

The county sheriff’s office continues to clarify the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance and burial. At present, it has been confirmed that the child was found alive and received medical attention, while the detained man’s legal responsibility is still being determined.

Sources: abcnews.com, cbsnews.com, abc17news.com