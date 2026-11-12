Stoyko Peev at 70: The Actor Who Became Khan Asparuh

When he puts on the armor of Khan Asparuh, Stoyko Peev is still a student at VITIZ and has no experience in front of the camera. The role, however, turns him into one of the most recognizable faces of Bulgarian cinema. Today, the actor turns 70.

Peev was born on November 12, 1956, in the village of General Kiselovo, Varna region. He graduated from VITIZ “Krastyo Sarafov” in 1981 in the class of Prof. Anastas Mihaylov. That same year, he began working with the troupe of the Bulgarian Army Theatre, with which he remained associated for a significant part of his professional career.

The Role That Made Him Famous

His cinematic destiny changed even before his graduation. In director Lyudmil Staykov’s trilogy “Khan Asparuh,” Peev played the founder of the Bulgarian state. The film was completed in 1981 to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the creation of Bulgaria.

For his performance, Peev received a Golden Rose award in 1982, as well as the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers’ first award for a debut performance. The image of the ruler remains most strongly associated with his name, but it does not encompass his entire acting career.

He appeared in the films “Castling,” “Time of Parting,” “Mission London,” “Rapid Response Corps” and “Rapid Response Corps 2: Nuclear Threat.” His television appearances include the series “Forbidden Love.”

From the Stage to Historical Figures

In the theater, Peev has portrayed a variety of characters, including Duke Orsino in “Twelfth Night,” Tybalt in “Romeo and Juliet,” Ajax in “Troilus and Cressida,” Lavrukhin in “Years of Wandering” and Bepe in “Fishermen’s Quarrels.”

In an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR, the actor spoke about the connection between the stage, cinema and historical memory. “We must constantly show that we are Bulgarians and that we care about history, not only on national holidays,” Peev said.

According to him, art plays an important role in preserving national identity. “The national spirit and identity must be supported by art,” the actor said.

Decades after the premiere of “Khan Asparuh,” viewers continue to recognize Stoyko Peev mainly by the silhouette of the young ruler riding through the sweeping historical narrative. For the actor, this remains one of the greatest roles in Bulgarian cinema, while for the audience it is an image that has become part of the collective memory.

Sources: bta.bg, bgonair.bg, focus-news.net